Brokers Offer Predictions for Navistar International Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navistar International in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NAV opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -477.06 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,287,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,634,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 231,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

