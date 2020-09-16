Brokers Set Expectations for Celestica Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celestica in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Shares of CLS opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.49. Celestica has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.12.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.79 billion.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

