Brokers Set Expectations for NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NTDTY stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.68. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

