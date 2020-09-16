Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Brompton Oil Split Cl A (TSE:OSP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.46. Brompton Oil Split Cl A shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,050 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Brompton Oil Split Cl A Company Profile (TSE:OSP)

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of atleast $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

