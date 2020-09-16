Buckle Inc (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

BKE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,723. Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.23 million. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

