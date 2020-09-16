Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,638,000 after buying an additional 5,780,646 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $93,416,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $74,070,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.