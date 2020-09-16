Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.12) Per Share

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of CZR opened at $58.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

