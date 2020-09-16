Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

