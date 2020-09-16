California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,610 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,546 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.17. 12,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

