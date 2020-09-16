California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,566 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $26,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hologic by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hologic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,101,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. 7,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

