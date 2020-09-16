California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Wayfair worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after purchasing an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 92.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,248. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Steven Conine sold 51,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $15,710,974.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,587,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,647 shares of company stock worth $73,712,431 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.88.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

