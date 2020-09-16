California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 12,810 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Western Digital worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 278,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,096,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,537 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,525 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 345,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

WDC traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 89,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,048,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

