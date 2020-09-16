California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,216 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of TransUnion worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TransUnion by 32.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TransUnion by 40.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 109.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,822,000 after purchasing an additional 238,646 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in TransUnion by 77.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 6,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,134. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.