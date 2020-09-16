California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,166. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.