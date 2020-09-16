California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of EPAM Systems worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,349. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $338.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

