California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of EXACT Sciences worth $23,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,538 shares of company stock worth $5,721,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. 8,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,809. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.16 and a beta of 1.70.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.