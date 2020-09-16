California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Teleflex worth $29,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

TFX traded down $14.36 on Wednesday, reaching $355.47. 2,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

