California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23.67 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

HRL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 8,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,635 shares of company stock worth $8,630,232. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

