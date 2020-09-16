California State Teachers Retirement System Has $23 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Evergy worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,292. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.