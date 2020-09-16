California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.07 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 103,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $27,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

OXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 604,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,084,393. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

