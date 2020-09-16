California State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.59 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,461. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

