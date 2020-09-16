California State Teachers Retirement System Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2,405.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,973 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co Inc worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 74,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,051. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

