California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.79 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $29,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,320,000 after acquiring an additional 259,078 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 145,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 3,121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.21.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $371.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

