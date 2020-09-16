California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.20 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,519,314.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock worth $23,182,822. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

ALNY traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.39. 2,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,156. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

