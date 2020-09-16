California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $2,100,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 122.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,327. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.