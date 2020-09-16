California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 24,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.