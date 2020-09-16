California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 198.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. 21,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.