California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

