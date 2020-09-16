California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $29,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. 11,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,358 shares of company stock worth $13,746,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

