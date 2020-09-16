California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,107 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $28,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,899,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,023,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,095,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,429,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

