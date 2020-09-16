California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 22,921 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kellogg worth $30,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,961 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,833 shares of company stock valued at $39,963,436. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,748. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

