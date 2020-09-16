California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 56,065 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 123,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

