California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 605,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 468,916 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.07.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,625. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.