California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $27,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.18.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.33. 4,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

