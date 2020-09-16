California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Weyerhaeuser worth $30,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 56,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

