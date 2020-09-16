California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $210,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $101,071,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.06. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,861. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen raised Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.10.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

