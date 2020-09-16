California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,066 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.96. 875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,936. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

