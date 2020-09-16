California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,683 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Atmos Energy worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,863,000 after acquiring an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,075,000 after acquiring an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,736,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,382,000 after acquiring an additional 70,844 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after acquiring an additional 115,901 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.23.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.00. 8,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,771. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

