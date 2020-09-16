California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,748 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TD Ameritrade worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after purchasing an additional 791,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,298,000 after purchasing an additional 706,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,206. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

