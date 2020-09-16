California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,482 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of United Rentals worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 245.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. 3,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,194. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

