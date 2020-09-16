Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NYSE TALO opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.23. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

In other news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,537.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

