CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CarMax worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 97.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,871,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,099,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.38. 7,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.74. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

