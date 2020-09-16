Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Down 24.1% in August

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,946,641.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,999. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.