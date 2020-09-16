Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.29. 9,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,399 shares of company stock worth $3,174,588. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

