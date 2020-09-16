CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,900 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $23,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in CBRE Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,454. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

