Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celestica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.40 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $917.58 million, a PE ratio of -359.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 80.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Celestica by 96.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Celestica by 788.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 123,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 494.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

