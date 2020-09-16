Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INBX opened at $17.29 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 180,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $3,409,743.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

