Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Quiet Period Will End on September 16th (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CMPI) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 16th. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMPI shares. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

