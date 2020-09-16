China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Unicom (Hong Kong) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE:CHU opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

