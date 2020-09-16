Chromadex Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chromadex in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chromadex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CDXC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

